By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU— FOLLOWING the refusal of policemen to return to streets and roads across Enugu State, the state government has deployed members of its local vigilante, Forest Guards, to maintain security and order across the state.

Members of the vigilante outfit were also deployed to Enugu metropolis to help the workers of the state Ministry of Works to control traffic gridlock that suddenly swamped the city, following the destruction of traffic lights.

No single policeman, including traffic wardens, were seen on the streets of Enugu and on the interstate roads in the state.

The Forest Guards officers, in their green uniform, are now in charge of maintaining security and order in the state.

However, soldiers from the 82 Division of Nigeria Army complement the Forest Guards’ efforts with patrols in the city and environs.

On a trip to Anambra State last Friday, no single policeman was seen on the road from Enugu to Anambra, which used to witness scores of checkpoints.

The Forest Guards were also conspicuous in all the communities that border Enugu and other states; decently conducting themselves, taking thorough looks at occupants of vehicles before politely asking them to continue with their journey.

Their presence in both the city and other interstate roads has restored a bit of confidence to residents and road users.

