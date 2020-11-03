Enugu community, Senator Utazi hosts Ugwuanyi

Kindly Share This Story:

The people of Uzo-Uwani council, Enugu State, counted their democratic dividends recently as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi paid a scheduled visit to Senator Chuka Utazi, the lawmaker representing Enugu North federal constituency.

The luncheon, organised by the federal lawmaker for the governor in his country home, Ama Ezike village in Nkpologu community, turned to a carnival of sort with major political stakeholders in the state in attendance.

Leading the throng of dignitaries to the event was the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

While welcoming the governor, the traditional ruler of Nkpologu community, Igwe Simeon Idu, commended Ugwuanyi for executing development projects in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area.

He said the ongoing construction work on the long-neglected 39km Umulokpa-Adaba-Ukpata-Uvuru-Nkpologu road which links many communities in the area to council’s headquarters at Umulokpa, has brought reprieve to the people.

Igwe Idu also thanked Ugwuanyi-led administration for asphalting the 26.665km Ukpabi-Nimbo-Ugbene Ajima-Eziani Road as well as the Edem Ani-Urobo-Abbi road (earthwork).

The royal father said Uzo-Uwani was chosen as one of the seven benefiting councils where Type-3 Primary Health Care centres were being constructed in the state and thanked the governor for the gesture.

According to him, no past government in the state had addressed infrastructure challenges of rural communities in Uzo Uwani as the present administration had done.

Also speaking, Senator Utazi recalled that he had earlier expressed some concerns to the governor, and expressed optimism that those requests were receiving the deserved attention.

He further commended the state government for executing “the longest earth road in Enugu State” in the council area.

Earlier in his speech, the President-General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, harped on the need for brotherliness among political actors, stressing that the visit of the governor had silenced insidious attempts by mischief-maker’s to plant discord and put a wedge between the two political leaders.

In his response, Ugwuanyi reaffirmed the one family structure of the ruling party in the state and thanked all stakeholders for maintaining peace.

PDP stakeholders, who attended the luncheon in their numbers, told our reporter that the event had lubricated the political machinery of the party at the grassroots and empowered political functionaries and their foot soldiers to work harder in the delivery of democratic dividends to the state.

Other dignitaries at the event were the former Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Chief Okechukwu Itanyi; the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Augustine Nnamani; the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Prince Cornelius Nnaji.

Others were the former State Chairman of PDP, Chief Engr. Vita Abba; former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Okey Ezea; the Chairman, Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), Dr Mike Ajogwu (SAN); former Provost, Federal College of Education, Ehamufu, Dr Robert Ezike; renowned medical practitioner, Dr. Cletus Eze, and members of Enugu State Executive Council, among others.

