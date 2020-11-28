Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Youths of Nkanu cultural zone in Enugu state have said that the Governorship rotation practice was the best formula for peaceful transitions in the state.

The also noted that they were ready for return of power to Enugu East senatorial zone after 16 years of waiting for rotation of governorship in the state.

National President of Nkanu Youths Assembly, Mr. Mmaduabuchi Edeani, disclosed that the group holds cultural fiesta, on Sunday, to among other things draw the attention of Governor Ugwuanyi to an earlier promise of keeping to the rotation formula and return of power back to the zone.

Edeani said that “He (Ugwuanyi) made a promise to us that in 2023 the leadership of Enugu state will go back to Nkanu land, which is one of those key notes we the youths want to tell him on that day.

”We want to tell him of the promise he made to us on our visit to the government house earlier this year.

“We want to remind him that he is a promise keeper and on this note you still keep your promise because a lot of people are springing up from every other zones.

”Enugu East senatorial zone has waited for 16 years, patiently, because the rotational formula in Enugu state makes things easy for us and reduces fighting among youths.

”We want to remind him that we have all it takes to take power again.”

He also said that the cultural fiesta is aimed at fostering cultural renaissance and peaceful coexistence among political and ideological groups in the zone and will have in attendance Governor Ugwuanyi, former Senate President Chief Ken Nnamani, among other politicians in the state.

Edeani, further said that the fiesta was propelled by the need for the young generation to appreciate and understand culture and tradition and also serve as a rallying point for politicians who have been on different political parties and who share different ideologies to come together for the peace and development of Nkanuland and the state in General.

“On Sunday we are going to do what has not been done before, we found out that culture can bring both men and women together, regardless of the party affiliation; Some from PDP, APC, APGA, some Christians, some pagans.

”Why we are doing this is that after the EndSARS protests, we thought of what can bring peace among the youths and among the elders in the society.

”We get to understand that the only way forward is to introduce the culture which will bring unity to all of us,” Edeani said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

