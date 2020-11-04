EndSARS violence and the cost of rebuilding Enugu damaged infrastructure

Kindly Share This Story:

By Maxwell Okata

At the last count, no less than two police officers and five civilians reportedly died during the EndSRAS violent protest in the coal city. 241 bus shelters, almost all the traffic lights, iconic statues such as Otigba, pedestrian safety barrier meshes, and banks were looted and destroyed. Two police stations with two operational Hilux vans and four police posts were also burnt down.

The hoodlums that hijacked the protest also torched the newly-built Nigeria Immigration Service office complex at Emene and stole its office equipment. The National Identity Management Commission office building, Emene, was set ablaze, same as the Njodo Development Centre, Emene and the Enugu North Local Government Council Secretariat’s security house that were burnt, while some office buildings were also destroyed. The University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus security house was vandalised, same as banks, ATM galleries, the CCB building was partially burnt as well as business premises in the state capital.

What was more surprising was the peculiar concentration of the hoodlums on invasion, vandalism and stealing of component parts of the 258 units of solar powered bus shelters in Enugu. After the dust had settled, it was discovered that the target against all the bus shelters was because of the solar panels, inverter batteries and other components that powered the solar bus shelters that were modeled from South Korea and constructed in 2014.

For the hoodlums, their attraction in destruction of the high cost infrastructure was the solar panels and the batteries. There was no consideration of the utility that it provided whether in rainy season or tropical sunshine; or even for the general public that the shelters provided illumination for reading at nights. The hoodlums carefully removed all the aluminum panels in those shelters and took them away, possibly for sale at the scrap aluminum market.

The cost of those 258 bus shelters was put at N516 million when they were constructed in 2014 and which in today’s inflation would cost twice if not more than the initial cost, if the state government insists on reproducing the shelters.

The reality of today is that it would be difficult for the state government to embark on reproducing such high profile bus shelters in the face dwindling government revenue. It would not make economic sense to re-embark on such high cost infrastructure that would remain attractive to hoodlums despite uprising or any other form of protest that attracts the hoodlums to loot and plunder once more.

Throughout the carnage, the surviving bus shelters were the more durable shelters that were constructed with bricks, concrete and metals during Governor Ugwuanyi’s first term administration. These were the only bus shelters that were spared all through the carnage. Those other solar powered bus shelters are prone to destruction.

The Ugwuanyi administration, no doubt has done fantastically well in rural development more than any other administration in the state, but come 2021 the administration should re-channel energy into Enugu urban renewal which he promised at the beginning of his administration.

This is an administration noted to have performed creditably well in both human and infrastructural development but it has become expedient that the administration finds the same energy to reinvent the magic wade it used in rebuilding the Colliery hospital and replicate the same in the destroyed government infrastructure, particularly the bus shelters.

The state government should keep sentiments aside and use bricks as he did earlier to reconstruct the destroyed bus shelters that are the only ones that have remained after destruction and rebuild the unfortunately destroyed solar powered bus shelters. The Governor’s urban renewal sing song is not really on the ground as the government has been paying lip service at scaling up the capital city to the status it attended when he assumed power in 2015.

Earlier than this administration, the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) used to be very arm in enforcement and watch of the city infrastructure, compelling pedestrians to abide by codes of conduct and traffic regulations, but with the coming of Governor Ugwuanyi administration, those enforcement and regulations were toned down, resulting to recklessness and civil disobedience.

The state is presently in a state of lawlessness due to violations of different regulations, particularly by commercial transport operators who have taken liberty at taking laws into their hands because of lack of supervision and enforcement. The attention seems to have shifted to rural development in complete abandonment of the urban infrastructure maintenance.

Eleven years after its establishment, the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority remains a welcome development that has helped to restructure and elevate the status of Enugu capital city, guarding and upgrading the infrastructure within the capital territory which brought decorum to the way people behave and act.

At a point, the Rockefeller Foundation in New York, USA named Enugu and Accra-Ghana as the most modern promising cities in the whole of Africa and such milestones made the very reasonable publics happy that the state was a pride of the Eastern Nigeria. The demand now is that Enugu should return to its status and reclaim its lost glory.

After the deluge of destruction that followed the EnndSARS protests, it’s now time for the Ugwuanyi administration to build more durable infrastructure that stand the taste of time and return the capital city to a state of sanity where rules are obeyed and urban infrastructure in continuous renewal.

A check should also be placed on the nuisances being constituted by the tricycle and mini bus operations in the state. These are modes of transportation that were rejected in Asia, particularly in China where its operations were scrapped, yet Nigeria went and bought into the menace. These vehicles were allegedly used in conveying tyres and petrol that were used in burning of the city.

