EndSARS: SERAP seeks probe of false posting on federal ministry’s Twitter

…As court adjourns suit on attacks on media freedom

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project SERAP, has asked the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed to probe false posting on the ministry’s official Twitter handle of court proceedings in a lawsuit against him and the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC.

It also asked A Federal High Court, Abuja to declare arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional the N9 million fines imposed on Channels TV, AIT and Arise TV over their coverage of the #EndSARS protests, and to stop the NBC from collecting the money.

In a statement on Sunday by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the Ministry of Information and Culture had after the court hearing last Friday posted on its Twitter handle a story falsely claiming that the suit had been dismissed.

“But contrary to the report, the suit, which came up for hearing at the Federal High Court [Court 10] Abuja, was adjourned to Wednesday, 10 March 2021 for the hearing of SERAP’s originating summons and the preliminary objections filed by the NBC and its Director-General, ” Oluwadare stated

According to SERAP, “While there is a legitimate public interest in informing the public about court proceedings, any such reporting ought to accurately reflect the proceedings.

“It’s deeply disappointing that the Ministry, which is yet to file any court process in response to the suit, posted and promoted on its Twitter handle a story claiming that the suit against it and the NBC had been struck out.”

SERAP continued: “The posting on the Ministry’s Twitter handle threatens to impede or prejudice the outcome of this case. For the sake of a fair administration of justice, the rule of law, and consistency, we urge Mr Lai Mohammed to promptly and thoroughly probe the false posting, and ensure that the story is immediately removed from the Ministry’s Twitter handle and its other platforms.”

According to SERAP: “Freedom of expression and media freedom are a prerequisite to any serious fight against corruption and impunity. We will continue to fight to protect these fundamental freedoms.

“Cases are won in court, and not on social media. We will see the NBC and Mr Lai Mohammed in court in March 2021, equipped with the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and international human rights law.”

Recall that SERAP had in October filed two court papers in this suit; the first is a motion exparte and motion on notice for an interim injunction to stop the NBC from collecting the fines of N9 million on Channels TV, AIT, and Arise TV for purported “unprofessional coverage” of the #EndSARS protests across the country.

The NBC and its Director-General stated in court on Friday that the fines have been paid.

“As a result, SERAP’s lawyer applied to withdraw the motion for interim injunction, and on this basis, the court struck out both our motion exparte and motion on notice, as well as the counter-affidavits and written addresses filed by the NBC and its Director-General, in response to our interlocutory application,” Oluwadare said.

He continued, “The second court paper filed by SERAP is the originating summons dated 30 October, 2020. This is the substantive suit challenging the legality and constitutionality of imposition of fines on media houses by the NBC and Mr Lai Mohammed. This suit still subsists.

“The court has adjourned the suit to Wednesday, 10 March 2021 for the hearing of SERAP’s originating summons and preliminary objections filed by the NBC and its Director-General.”

“The suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1436/2020, was filed by SERAP, 255 concerned Nigerians; Premium Times Services Limited; Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development; HEDA Resource Centre; International Centre for Investigative Reporting; African Centre for Media and Information Literacy; and Media Rights Agenda.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

