ENDSARS: ‘Sanwo-Olu did the right thing by sending soldiers to Lekki Toll Gate to restore order’

By Nwafor Sunday

General Ibrahim Taiwo, commander of the 81 division of the Nigerian Army, Saturday said that the invitation of soldiers to quell the activities of #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, was indeed a great idea.

He said that Babajide Sanwo-Olu was right to have invited soldiers, since the police and other paramilitary services had been overrun.

Taiwo disclosed this before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate.

His words according to TheCable: “The world over, it is the custom that the army intervenes when a situation overcomes the police and paramilitary services. The occurrences that took place from October 18 were nothing short of lawlessness and violence,” Taiwo said.

“It was these incidents that made the Governor of Lagos State ask for military intervention and in my opinion, that was the correct thing to do since the police had been overrun and policemen were fighting for their dear lives.

“Contrary to what is out there, it was done throughout Lagos State upon receipt of Stage 4 of IS Security. Phase 4 is immediate deployment of soldiers outside the barracks to intervene.

“Troops were deployed from Badagry, Ikorodu, Epe, Apapa, Ikeja, Alimosho and even Lagos Island to restore order. The rules of engagement for internal security were strictly followed. It is inexcusable for troops to stand aside and watch the situation deteriorate.”

