EndSARS Sanction threat: FG reaches out to UK govt

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Federal Government on Wednesday said that it has reached out to the British Government over the threat by the British Parliament to impose sanctions on Nigeria’s officials over their roles in the #EndSARS protests.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed this while fielding questions from State House correspondents at the end of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that the Nigerian government has reached to present its own side of the story.

While affirming that the lawmakers are not responsible for imposing sanctions, the minister however noted that it is necessary to give to the U.K. government Nigeria’s own position to enable them to have a balanced perspective.

According to him, “The U.K. government has been briefed. There was U.K. Parliamentarian meeting and the U.K. government, which acts for the United Kingdom has also heard the side of the (Nigerian) government regarding everything that has happened.

“So, we have been in touch with them and engaging with them. As in every democracy, members of parliament are able to also able to air their views.

“What is important is that a balanced picture is made available to them before they take any decision.”

