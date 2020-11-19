EndSARS: Rebuild destroyed structures, Plateau Assembly tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

The Plateau state House of Assembly has appealed to the Federal Government to rebuild structures that were destroyed during the EndSARS protest in the state.

Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Ayuba Abok, made the appeal during a news conference to address issues bothering on EndSARS and COVID-19 in Jos on Wednesday.

“We are calling on the Federal Government with a very loud voice to rebuild what has been destroyed during the EndSARS protest in the state.

“We have lost a lot as a result of it, the items looted and the property destroyed can be summed at over N90 billion.

“Something should be done in earnest so that these ministries and agencies that were looted and destroyed can function again,” he said.

The speaker condemned in totality the destruction and looting stating that bad eggs among the youth were bent on destroying a genuine cause.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Philip Dasun, commended the youth on the EndSARS protest stating that it brought about practical fruition.

Dasun stated that it was the first time youths in the country were holding leaders accountable for their actions and inactions.

“I want to commend the youth as the EndSARS protest has come to practical fruition particularly that the president has disbanded SARS. It is a great achievement.

“We stand with them in this movement particularly the act of ending corruption, bad governance, kidnapping, armed banditry and humongous salaries that legislators and political office holders take home.

“We have never had it good in this country, this time around the youth were well organised, mobilised and highly coordinated to speak about issues concerning this country and we applaud it,” he said.

The Assemblyman encouraged the youth to take lead and charged them to seek political offices at the federal, state and local government levels come 2023 to bring their activities to practical reality. (NAN)

