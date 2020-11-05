ENDSARS PROTESTS: We are coming up with Blueprint to reduce Youth Restiveness in the Country – Governors

Kindly Share This Story:

To Engage Traditional Rulers, Religious Bodies, CSOs for a common agenda to support security personnel

To give a breakdown of various palliatives provided by the States including cash transfers, food items, medical supplies, others

By Henry Umoru

THE thirty-six state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF have resolved to adapt at both the State and Regional levels, ways of engaging the teeming youths in the country to reduce restiveness among the young people.

According to the Governors, having carried out a postportem overview of protests across the country by the youths who expressed anger against the activities of the disbanded Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and bad governance, they have come to a conclusion that the agitations are attributable to social and economic inequality in the country.

Rising from a meeting the 21st Teleconference Meeting, the governors have also resolved to e ngage with traditional, religious and civil society organisations to drive what they described as a common agenda that would enable them generate the required support for security personnel who play a vital role in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all Nigerians.

In a Communique signed at the end of the meeting by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the governors hailed CACOVID for presenting the true situation of what transpired in the light of the unfortunate misperception that attended the distribution of palliatives at the State level, just as they resolved resolving that the NGF Chair should work with the CACOVID Chairperson to address the media in addition to members speaking up in their local settings. At the end of the meeting, the State governors agreed to give a total breakdowns to Nigerians about the various palliatives provided by the States which include cash transfers, food items, medical supplies, and tax incentives given to individual taxpayers and businesses. The Governors have also agreed to direct their Commissioners of Finance to sign the SFTAS Subsidiary Grant Agreements with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to give effect to the principles and objectives of the programme in their States. The Communique read, “We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our meeting held today( yesterday) deliberated on issues affecting the country, particularly on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallouts of the ENDSARS protests. Thereafter, members of the Forum Resolved to: Engage with traditional, religious and civil society organisations to drive a common agenda and generate the required support for security personnel who play a vital role in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all Nigerians; “Adapt at both the State and Regional levels Guidelines to be developed and issued by the NEC Sub-Committee on Engagement to reduce restiveness among young people as it is clear that these agitations are attributable to social and economic inequality in the country; “Commend CACOVID for presenting the true situation of what transpired in the light of the unfortunate misperception that attended the distribution of palliatives at the State level resolving that the NGF Chair should work with the CACOVID Chairperson to address the media in addition to members speaking up in their local settings. READ ALSO: House of Reps committee rejects Aviation budget “Educate the citizenry about the various palliatives provided by the States including cash transfers, food items, medical supplies, and tax incentives given to individual taxpayers and businesses. “Finally, Governors are to direct their Commissioners of Finance to sign the SFTAS Subsidiary Grant Agreements with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to give effect to the principles and objectives of the program in their States.” The Communique further said that “The NGF Chairman provided the following updates: The ENDSARS protests and emphasizing that the security situation in the country remains a priority agenda for Forum members across board;

“The meeting on Friday 30th October, 2020 with Mr. President together with the leadership of Horasis the Global Visions Community conveying to members that the partnership with Horasis is envisaged to create a long-term strategic framework for Nigeria to be the African home for Horasis Annual Meetings in addition to establishing the Horasis- Nigeria Economic Development Council to assist the Government in the actualization of its economic development goals.

“The partnership of the NGF with the Nigerian Stock Exchange to organize a virtual event on the 17th of November 2020 with the support of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) and other strategic partners in the country’s infrastructure financing space. This event will discuss the entryway for privatization in the development and performance of State economies.

“The Forum also received the following updates and presentations: The Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong provided a brief on steps taken by the governors of the 19 Northern States to address the fallouts of the EndSARS protests.

“The Vice Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

provided an update on the work of the National Economic Council Sub-Committee mandated to engage with youths, civil society organizations, religious, political and traditional leaders with the objective of framing a new security and stability architecture for the country.

“This NEC Sub Committee was set up following the NEC Emergency meeting which held on Monday, 26th October, 2020.

“The Governor of Delta State. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Chairman of the NGF Sub-Committee interfacing with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 raised concerns about the currently low testing numbers in the country especially in the light of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases globally. State Governors were enjoined to increase their testing capacity in all local governments to help prevent the start of a second wave of the pandemic in the country flowing from imported cases from abroad.

“The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki provided an update on the status of the World Bank’s State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme. The assessment of States’ amended budgets published at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has been completed while the verification exercise for the implementation of tax relief programmes in all States is underway. The Governor enjoined all State governments to immediately direct the signing of the new SFTAS Subsidiary Grant Agreement to give effect to the principles and objectives of the new additions to the program.”

