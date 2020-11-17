EndSARS protests: Police seek 30 days extension for activist’s detention

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

THE Nigerian Police, yesterday, filed an application before a Magistrates Court, sitting at Yaba, seeking extension of detention of an alleged new #EndSARS protester, Eromosele Adene, for another 30 days.

The application was filed before Magistrate O. A. Salawu.

Police prosecutor, Cyril, tendered an affidavit deposed to by the Investigating Police Officer, IPO, Uloko Obiabo, was sequel to their request for extension of detention of the defendant, before the court.

The request for the extension of the detention of Eromosele was made, after he had spent nine days in police detention.

Obiabo, in a nine-paragraph affidavit deposed to in support of the request, said that the defendant was arrested on November 7, based on intelligence report allegedly “with inciting banners calling for fresh protests.”

He stated that he was aware that the Presidency has set-up a committee to look into all #EndSARS demands.

The IPO also stated that he was also aware that the Lagos State government, in line with presidential directives, had set-up a tribunal to look into all #EndSARS issues.

The defendant was represented by his counsel, Babatunde Jinadu leading Chima Muni, Sylvester Isaac, Orji Onu, D.J. Egbochuo.

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, who was represented by Emaka Nwadiokewho, was in court on a watching brief.

Eromosele’s counsel, Jinadu made an oral application for bail for his client.

Jinadu tendered before the court a medical report from Eko Hospital regarding the liver complication and immune system of his client.

He also informed the court that his client has been in detention since November 7 and had been moved from one detention facility to the other in Lagos and Abuja.

Jinadu argued that contrary to police claims, Eromosele was never at the scene of the purported protest.

After listening to the submissions from counsels, Magistrate Salawu stepped down the matter.

When the trial magistrate reconvened, she adjourned the matter for ruling today.

Vanguard News Nigeria

