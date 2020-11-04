ENDSARS Protests: Dead officers will be promoted, says IGP Adamu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

AS a way of boosting the morale of police officers across the country to quickly recover from the effects of the #EndSARS protests, the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu Wednesday said all officers and men who lost their lives and those injured would be promoted to the next rank just as he assured that personnel of the police would henceforth continue to enjoy the Health Insurance Scheme of the government even after their retirement.

He said the leadership of the Force is already working with the Police Service Commission to ensure that these offers come to pass to ensure a renewed police force in Nigeria.

Adamu disclosed this yesterday in Benin shortly after on the spot assessment of the effects of the #EndSARS protests which took him to all the burnt and destroyed police stations and vehicles and a visit to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) where injured policemen were being treated.

Addressing personnel of the Force at the state Police Command Headquarter in Benin City, Adamu who was accompanied by the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu on behalf of Governor Godwin Obaseki said: “While in service, we registered for Health Insurance Scheme but it stops when we retire

“Now, this government said no, it is not encouraging and it is now part of the law that those that have retired from the force will continue to enjoy health insurance scheme,”

He explained that already, about 60,000 retired officers have been captured into the scheme, urging them not to entertain any fear as they would continue to enjoy the health insurance scheme of the government.

He said the Police Act of 2020 recently passed into law has taken care of most of the police’ welfare’s need adding that “Since it is an Act, those gaps in terms of officers’ welfare have been taken care of by that Act.

READ ALSO:

“With this government we have been able to set up a police trust fund which now takes care of logistical requirements and capacity building of the police”.

Speaking further, Adamu said the family of those that lost their lives and those that were injured as a result of the #EndSARS violence would be compensated.

He added, “I am working with the Police Service Commission so that those who lost their lives and those Injured will get promotion to the next level,”.

He also disclosed that the federal government had adjusted the salary of all officers to a higher grade in order to encourage them for utmost performance. “So we don’t need to be demoralised or leave the public space for criminals to occupy,” he said while commending the men and officers of the force for their restraint despite provocations.

On his part, Shaibu assured that the state government will continue to support the police in the discharge of their duty.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki had already approved that the burnt police stations be rebuilt while those that need renovation should be renovated,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: