EndSARS Protests: Buhari receives report on ‘Lagos destruction’ from Sanwo-Olu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu at the meeting, presented a report on properties damaged by hoodlums in Lagos.

Although the governor did not speak to State House correspondents after the meeting, the Presidency Nigeria tweeted #AsoVillaToday, “President @MBuhari this afternoon met with Governor @jidesanwoolu of Lagos. The Governor presented a report on the extent of the destruction suffered by Lagos State in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests.”

Recall that Ministers from the south west who were directed to relocate to their home states for the purpose of interfacing with their constituents and dousing the tension created by the #EndSARS protests and the lawlessness that followed, presented their report to the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting on Wednesday.

The Ministers recommended that there should be a thorough investigation into the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting incident particularly the role of the military.

They also recommended that the federal government should assist businesses affected by arson and looting in Lagos and other parts of the country through the Central Bank of Nigeria and the National Economic Council (NEC).

They specifically recommended the use of the CBN Intervention Mechanism under the COVID-19 funding or any other related funding mechanism to assist victims of the arson attack across the country, beginning with Lagos State.

