EndSARS protest not for regime change, N’Delta activist blasts northern leaders

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- A Niger- Delta rights activist and former President, Ijaw Youth Council, Eric Omare Esq. has taken a swipe at Northern leaders for saying the #EndSARS protest by youth of the country was aimed at regime change.

Omare asserted: “It is appalling and most disappointing that in the face of the deplorable state of affairs in Nigeria, leaders from the section of the country that suffers most from the issues that the #EndSARS protesters raised could come out to say that it is about regime change.

“In the first place, it is shameful for the northern leaders to call for a conference to condemn #EndSARS protest and censoring of social media when the same leaders have given deaf ears to the mass killing of people in Kaduna, Zamfara, Borno, Kebbi sates and different parts of northern Nigeria.

“What is more shameful is that the same class of northern leaders have not called for a conference on how to end the killings, poverty and illiteracy in the North. All the northern leaders who attended the Kaduna parley should hide their heads in shame. “They have disappointed the ordinary people in the north who suffers from their leadership ineptitude. “Nigerians are not deceived by their pretentious claim to the indivisibility of Nigeria. “This has been the usual song of the oppressive northern ruling class who want to hold all section of the country to ransom just to have unrestricted access to oil money from the Niger Delta region, while claiming to be promoting one Nigeria, when in actual fact, they are the real enemies of the country. “The Kaduna parley was simply motivated by uncontrollable quest to retain power to maintain their bogus life style at the expense of the ordinary people of Nigeria. “If the intention of the oppressive northern leaders who attended the Kaduna meeting is because of fear of similar revolt against their failed leadership in the north, they should be aware that the revolt is already on in the north in the form of banditry and other anti-social behaviours, which are prevalent in the north. “What leaders from all over Nigeria must understand is that youths in particular and ordinary Nigerians all over the country suffer same problem, hence in the coming years, the usual ethnic colouration to national discourse would no longer hold sway,” he said. VANGUARD

