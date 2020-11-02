EndSARS protest: Mandate International UK speaks on Lekki Tollgate crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

Says protest genuine, condemn arson, perpetrators

Notes Tinubu remains a political juggernaut

A political group in affiliation to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in UK, Mandate International, UK, has said the actions of the peaceful protesters were praiseworthy and very necessary, considering the manner the now banned Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, was brutalising Nigerians mostly youths before they were proscribed a few days ago.

Mandate International UK under the coordination of the APC stalwart, Ibrahim Yusuf, said the protest was all Nigerians needed at the time but condemned the unnecessary arson and looting that trailed the protest.

Yusuf, in a statement, condemned the manner some hoodlums and thugs turned the peaceful protest into an avenue to wreak havoc on the peace of the nation.

He condemned insinuations that properties of government and individuals destroyed by thugs were owned by Tinubu.

He said: “it is condemnable to think that some hoodlums, either sponsored or otherwise, will take such an action against a great man like Tinubu who has built bridges and made people across the land and has never relented in doing so. Asiwaju has done all within his power to ensure he delivers the best at all times.

“At Mandate International UK, we urge those who are planning to bring the political strongman down to have a rethink, Tinubu will not succumb, he remains the rally point for Lagos and Nigerian politics at large.”

Yusuf encouraged social media influencers to be wary of their actions as their responses to the Lagos protest had brought wanton damage to Lagos and the nation at large, describing the burning of public institutions, including Nigeria Port Authority, NPA, and others as surprising and condemnable.

The statement urged the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to make governance more people-friendly so as to give clarity to the difference between progressives and others.

“It also commiserated with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and other affected governors of the federation.

Yusuf condemned in strong terms the killings, saying no one should die for asking for good governance. He commended Governor Sanwo-Olu over his handling of the matter.

Meanwhile, Senator Bola Tinubu has described as false insinuation that he ordered the military to shoot at the protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.

