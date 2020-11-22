EndSARS protest: I’m one of those who signed the petition in London – Pastor Ashimolowo

Kindly Share This Story:

Senior Pastor of the Kingsway International Christian Centre, KICC, has revealed that he was one of those that signed the petition against #EndSARS, but charged Nigerian youth not to wait for the government to get things done.

He explained that it is time for the youths, 35 and below to ensure they get things done regardless.

His words: “Many of the people saying I have no man, are wearing mask of laziness, incapacity…”Stop saying I have no man, throw yourself to it, there is greatness in you.”

Speaking on the protest, Ashimolowo stated that “if they want to get me, let them get me, I am one of the people that signed the petition in London on #EndSARS protest and the Parliament will start hearing this week and if found guilty, Nigeria might be sanctioned.

“But the youth must arise and not expect things to be done. Do not chase after money, chase your purpose, everything will follow suit.”

Pastor Ashimolowo made an appearance at the Maryland Church of KICC after a long while, due to what he described as “lockdown, lock in, lockout…”

Speaking on the effect of coronavirus on a lighter note, the senior pastor said “Nigeria I hail o, coronavirus dey fear una, people dey catch am everywhere but una strong o.”

So far, about 220, 296 have signed the petition, but having passed the 100,000 mark, the petition has gotten the attention of the London Parliament.

“We were concerned by violence during recent protests and await the outcome of Nigerian investigations into reports of police brutality. We do not publicly speculate on future sanctions designations,” the parliament said.

Parliament will debate the petition 23rd November, 2020.

