EndSARS: Poise empowers youths with ICT Skills

To transform youths through empowerment training in ICT and Entrepreneurial Skills, Image consultancy firm in Africa, Poise Nigeria has transformed the lives of 37 more youth from indigent communities around the Lekki-Ajah axis in Lagos.

Speaking during their graduation in Lagos, Chief Operating Officer, COO, of poise Nigeria, Mrs. Nonye Calli-Bechi, charged graduate to be dedicated to their chosen field said: “The knowledge you acquired in ICT and soft skills training for 12 months; will make you employable and keep you on the job.

“35 more youth are currently taking the training from different states in Nigeria as the training now runs virtually. We had trained 45 girls and young women from communities such as Itedo, Igbara, Ilasan, Igbo-efon, and Ilaje-Ajah in the past 10 months and currently training 15 more girls from communities around our training centre such as Lafiaji, Ikota, and Jakande.

“participants were provided with training in graphic design, photography and soft skills such: personal grooming, poise, and comportment, presentation skills, courtesy languages, time management among others” Calli-Bechi added.

In the same vein, Product Manager at Descasio Limited, Mrs. Bunmi Malik, who spoke on the topic ‘get more out of now’ urged graduates to “explore opportunities around them and learn more”.

