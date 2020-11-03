EndSARS: Let’s calm down, Nigeria’ll survive the tide ― Sekibo tells Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senator representing the people of Rivers East Senatorial District in Nigeria’s Senate, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, on Tuesday asserted that Nigeria will come out stronger in the face of the present struggles towards a better Nation.

The Senator made the assertion while speaking to newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa in Rivers State.

Sekibo opined that, in the life of Families, Communities, States and Nations issues as it happened in Nigeria cannot be taken away, but our resilience, zeal and passion to stand firm as a people make us come out stronger.

He said the #ENDSARS, #ENDBADGOVERNANCE and all the harsh tagged insinuations has its incumbrances and lessons so far learned, the most important thing now is to see how we can come together for the betterment of the future.

The Senator further threw light on the Governor of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s stance to protect lives and properties which he said the Governor has been able to uphold.

He urged Rivers people and all well-meaning individuals to support the Governor to ensue peace in the State, stressing that, the system is going through a lot and we cannot afford to live in fear and anxiety, adding that he believes in the capabilities of the Governor to bring peace to bear.

READ ALSO: APC tasks Wike against discrimination in planned 5000 Rivers jobs

The Senator used the medium to warn against fake news and unfounded stories which ferns the embers of crisis and stimulates fear and unrest. According to him, presenting what is not tenable and which doesn’t exist is the worse anybody can do in this fragile situation we found ourselves, hence all well-meaning Nigerians should calm down, we will come out of the struggle stronger and more formidable.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: