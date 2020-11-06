ENDSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel begins public showing of Lekki Tollgate footage of October 20

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

Lagos- The State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) related Abuses and other Matters, is being shown Lekki Toll Gate footages of early hours of October 20, recorded by the surveillance camera before the Soldiers shootings and killings of protesters that took place in the evening.

The Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwasi, had submitted the video footage on Tuesday.

Soldiers have been accused of shooting at #EndSARS protesters, injuring and killing some, an allegation the military has denied.

Panel chairman, Judge emeritus Doris Okuwobi directed that the footage, over 20 hours long, be played in full, following an application by a lawyer representing the #EndSARS protesters, Mr Adesina Ogunlana.

She turned down the request of Lekki Concession Company (LCC) lawyer, Mr Rotimi Seriki, for the panel to start viewing of the recording captured from about 5pm on October 20.

The alleged shootings are believed to have occurred from just over 6pm on October 20.

The panel began viewing the footage at about 11:30am.

Omomuwasi, who was subpoena by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) related Abuses and other Matters, had on Tuesday told the panel that the surveillance camera stopped recording at 8pm, on October 20, 2020, due to network issues.

He said ” We never ever tempered with the surveillance camera until about 8pm, when it was tampered with and stopped recording, the network was interfered with which stooped the recording”.

” The cameras that was removed at the Lekki toll gate were plate numbers recognition cameras, they identify vehicle, vehicle identity and vehicle type” Omomuwasi.

Kindly Share This Story: