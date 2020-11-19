EndSARS: Inter-Faith clerics call for God’s wrath upon those plotting Nigeria’s fall

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Inter-Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) has declared “God’s wrath” upon the enemies of Nigeria plotting the nation’s fall.

The inter-faith clerics said the principalities and powers that have ganged up against Nigeria through the EndSARS protests shall be put to shame.

NIFROP’s Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, made the declarations on Friday at the ongoing 21 days Inter-Faith prayers for Nigeria by the Unity Church and Unity Mosque.

According to the Bishop, NIFROP is fulfilling a divine mandate to ensure Nigeria experiences peace and prosperity in all spheres of lives.

In his speech titled “Oh God send down confusion to the camp of our enemies”, Garuba called on chaos and destruction on the enemies of Nigeria.

He, however, assured that the prayers of Nigerians have been heard and “God has sent His angels to take charge over the affairs of the nation”.

At the end of the spiritual exercise, Bishop Garuba forecasts a new beginning for the country, free from the clutches of the enemies.

Vanguard News Nigeria

