EndSARS: Focus on job creation, Bishop tells FG

By Olayinka Latona

PRESIDING Bishop of Rhema Christian Church and Towers, Bishop Taiwo Akinola has advised the Federal Government to focus on the creation of sound economic policies aimed at provision of infrastructure and increased job creation.

Bishop Akintola stated that emphasis on infrastructural development and job creation would bring about a drastic reduction in the rate of criminal activities recorded across the country.

The cleric made the appeal while addressing newsmen in his church headquarters in Sango Otta, Ogun State ahead of the church’s annual world convention schedule to begin today till next Sunday.

In his words: “The government should be able to make policies that should affect the people down the ladder. Government at all levels must better the life of Nigerians by providing necessary infrastructure.

“I believe that Nigerians deserve the best and not a situation where the basic essentials of life such as electricity, water, good healthcare facilities, good roads and schools are in deficits.”

Bishop Akinola also urged Nigerian leaders to start putting the people they govern ahead of themselves.

He said: “At this stage, I kindly urge that our leaders should start putting the people they govern ahead of themselves. I urge our dear President Muhammadu Buhari to please declare an emergency on the state of some of our nation’s infrastructure, particularly to increase the Nigeria’s daily electricity power generation, which is presently put at a miserable 4,000 MW.

“We equally advise Federal Government to further review the privatization of the electricity sector with a view to solving the problem.”

On the high rate of unemployment among Nigerian youths, the man of God urged the Buhari led administration to provide more jobs for youths in the country adding that most problems of the country would be drastically reduced if the youths are taken care of.

In his words: “We are concerned that the rising rate of unemployment in Nigeria has remained unabated over the years. We observed that this critical situation has needlessly resulted in some youths taking to crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, internet fraud as well as being ready tools in the hands of insurgents, politicians and sponsors of communal crisis. There’s no better time for this to be apparent than the recent event in our country.

“We are, therefore, urging this administration to please arise to the necessary duty of fulfilling its promise of generating jobs as one of its cardinal projects to empower the youths and make them productive for the advancement of the country.”

