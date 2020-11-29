EndSARS: Edo lawyer wants judicial panel of enquiry on police attacks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

An Edo state-based lawyer and notary public, Olayiwola Afolabi has called on the federal government to institute a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate attacks on police officers by suspected hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest that went violent leading to the destruction of properties and loss of lives across the country.

In a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, with copies also sent to the Inspector General of Police, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Police Service Commission, Afolabi commended the president for his prompt response to the demands of the protesters with the disbandment of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and also the setting up of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry to look into the activities of the disbanded SARS personnel.

He said “I however wish to bring to the attention of Your Excellency sir that men of the Nigerian Police Force were also attacked by unscrupulous, never do well hoodlums during the hijacked #EndSARS protest inflicting grievous bodily harm on several of them.

“It is my belief that a Judicial Panel of Enquiry be set up to investigate the attacks on men of the Nigerian Police Force by these hoodlums in a bid to bring these persons to justice and shore up the confidence of the men of the Nigerian Police Force in the ability of the Nigerian government to protect them.

“It is in the light of the foregoing that I write to Your Excellency and appeal that a Judicial Panel of Enquiry as soon as possible to ensure that justice is not only seen to be done but actually done”

Vanguard News Nigeria

