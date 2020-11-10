EndSARS Criminal Complaint: We have not received any summon — 2Baba Mgt

Kindly Share This Story:

The management of Nigerian Hip-hop singer, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba has responded to an alleged criminal complaint filed against him and 49 others in an Abuja Magistrate Court for their complicity in the EndSARS protests which recently swept across the nation.

According to Efe Omorogbe, the consultant to 2Baba, they have no comment at the moment as they have not received any notice or summons to that effect.

“There’s no comment yet. We have not been served any paper. We have not received any formal summon. We can’t respond to what is merely trending on social media until we receive a summon we can’t respond, he said.

An activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, filed a criminal complaint before a Chief Magistrate’s court in Abuja against 50 persons for their alleged roles in the EndSARS protests that took place last month.

Okeke alleged that during the riot, his properties were destroyed and the defendants who promoted the EndSARS protests must be brought to justice.

Those listed as defendants include Musician Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, David Adeleke otherwise known as Davido, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz; and social media comedians, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, and Maryam Akpaokagi aka Taoma.

Other musicians sued include Peter and Paul Okoye, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh aka Don Jazzy and Yemi Alade.

Apart from musicians, others listed as defendants include Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi; activist, Aisha Yesufu; ex-Super Eagles legend, Kanu Nwankwo; a former Director General, Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr. Joe Abah; journalist, Kiki Mordi, and actors, Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo.

Others are social media influencers – Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro and Deji Adeyanju were also joined in the suit.

The case was instituted on Monday pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

In his supporting affidavit, Okeke said the defendants played active roles in the #EndSARS protest which later became violent.

