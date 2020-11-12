EndSARS: Conspiracies against Buhari, Nigeria will continue to fail – Bishop Garuba

Kindly Share This Story:

Renowned cleric, Bishop Sunday Garuba, has declared that all the conspiracies against President Muhammadu Buhari and the country through the EndSARS protests will end in futility.

Bishop Garuba made the proclamation on Friday at Day 2 of the ongoing 21 Days Special Prayer and Fasting organised by National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP).

Bishop Garuba, NIFROP’s National Coordinator, noted that demonic forces indeed ganged up against the country using the EndSARS protest to accomplish their evil desires against Nigeria.

But for divine intervention, he said the nation would have been history by now with the destructions and loss of lives from the violent mass action.

Bishop Garuba also revealed that ” forces of evil also succeeded in hijacking a genuine aspiration by Nigerian youths to see to an end to police brutality”.

According to the Christian cleric, the prayers is intended to set the wrath of God against all those that have constituted themselves into principalities to destroy Nigeria.

At the end of the exercise, the preacher assured that “good shall triumph over evil, and Nigeria shall experience peace and tranquillity to the shame of those demonic agents that have ganged up against our country”.

NIFROP’s National Coordinator added that those that hijacked the EndSARS shall be exposed and put to shame.

He, however, called on all citizens to stand-in for Nigeria in this critical point of our existence.

