EndSARS: Concerned Lagosians frown at desecration of Igbosere court, Oba of Lagos palace

10:59 am
…Say Public buildings should be guarded by armed security officers

A group of concerned Lagosians have frowned against the recent destruction of property at the Lagos High Court, Igbosere, and Igbosere Magistrates’ court, Lagos by hoodlums during the #EndSARS peaceful protests turned violent.

In a communique signed by Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN and 35 other Lagosians in business and profession, the group called on government at all levels to protect sensitive public buildings from future destruction.

Mr. Pedro advised that sensitive public buildings like courts in Lagos and other places  should henceforth be heavily guarded by armed  security officers.

Pedro, a retired Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, during the 3-hour virtual meeting, expressed sadness over what he termed desecration of the heritage of indigenes in their ancestral home, Lagos.

Apart from the wanton destruction of the Igbosere court premises, considered to be the oldest Nigeria’s judicial building, the concerned Lagosians also condemned the invasion of thugs at the palace of Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwan Akiolu, noting that such bold violation of their heritage is unprecedented.

The sons of the soil also acknowledged that the EndSARS protest was hijacked by some subversive elements, stressing that destruction of businesses and properties is not part of the objectives of the genuine protesters.

According to Mr. Pedro, SAN, “We  also  condemn  in  strongest terms  the  subsequent destruction  of public and private properties in Lagos  State including  the  palace  of  the  Oba  of  Lagos and Igbosere court premises  by  some  hoodlums who were  angered  by  the  soldiers’  attack  on  the  peaceful  #ENDSARS  protesters  at Lekki  Toll-gate.

“The  destruction  was  not  what  the  genuine  protesters wanted or desired  and  we sympathize with those who have lost loved ones,  properties, businesses  and  premises.”

Speaking further, Mr. Pedro said,  “The  aftermath  of  attack  of  #ENDSARS  protesters  at  Lekki  Toll-gate  Eti-Osa  Local  Government Area  of  Lagos  State  on  20th  October  2020,  were  but  not  limited  to  the  following;

“I Loss  of  lives  of  innocent  peaceful  protesters.  ii. Destruction  of  public  and  private  properties. iii. Destruction  and  desecration  of  the  HERITAGE  OF  INDIGENES  of  Lagos  such  as  the Palace  of  Oba  of  Lagos  as  never  been  witnessed  or  read  in  the  history  of  Lagos.

“In  view  of  the  above,  some  concerned  indigenes  of  Lagos  State  convened  a  virtual  meeting today  (25th  day  of  October,  2020)  from  6pm  to  10pm  and  deliberated  on  the  causes  and impacts  of  the  unpleasant  event  on  the  State,  its  inhabitants  and  Indigenes.

“At  the  end  of  the  meeting,  the  following  resolutions  were  made,  and  it  was  unanimously resolved,  to  come  up  with  this  Communiqué,'” he added.

The former Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Justice said the #ENDSARS  protest  at  the  Lekki  Toll-gate was the most peaceful  and well organised protest ever in the history  of Lagos State and Nigeria in general.

“Therefore, the invitation of armed security/military  officers  to  attack  the  unarmed  peaceful protesters  at  the  Lekki  Toll-gate  which  led  to  loss  of  lives  and injuries  to  protesters  is  condemnable  and  unacceptable.

“The Government should therefore  bring  those  responsible  to  book,” he added.

The concerned indigenes also alerted other Lagos indigenes to take roles in government to protect the sanctity and heritage of their ancestral home, warning that most politicians in Lagos are non-indigenes who would take to their heels when Lagos runs into unbearable trouble.

