EndSARS: Arewa youths want true reforms in Nigeria Police

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and Coalition of Arewa People for Peace and Security (CAPS) have called for true reforms in the Nigerian Police.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Alhaji. Shetima Yerima – President, AYCF and the Chairman BOT CAPS, Comr. Isah Abubakar – Spokesperson (CAPS) and Mallam Yusuf Idris Amoke ,Secretary CAPS.

The youth said they are liaising with people in authority to ensure that police reforms is genuinely implemented towards ending insecurity in the North.

AYCF and CAPS, however, commended the speedy manner in which Mr. President and the Federal Government accepted and granted the #EndSARS demands of young people during the protests.

They said, their briefing was in view of the recent #EndSARS protest across many cities in the country clamouring for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Police Force, and a total reform of the Nigerian Police.

According to the President of AYCF and Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) CAPS Shettima Yerima , #ENDSARS protest was hijacked and led to an eventual breakdown of law and order, vandalism, looting, and destruction of properties and critical infrastructure.

“We the Arewa Youth, wish to use this medium to call for calm and restoration of law and order across the country, while we refocus our demands for a true reform in the Police and ensure security of lives and property of Nigerians most especially the North where people are killed in tens every day.

“Let it be known that although we are in complete support of the #EndSARS protest demanding an end to police brutality, extortion, torture and killings of young persons by different units of the Police Force, with special emphasis on SARS, we deliberately avoided taking to the streets in our numbers to protest as our brothers in other parts of the country did.

“We in the North are faced with insecurity and the same unit of police that may have caused havoc in other parts of the country, has contributed greatly in the fight against bandits, kidnappers and insurgents here in the North. Also, to ensure that we do not end up over heating an already dicey situation.

“But rather than take to the streets, we have been liaising with people in authority to ensure that this time around, police reforms is genuinely implemented and a clear road map towards ending insecurity in the North is ensured,” they said.

