ENDSARS: Amotekun corps arrest suspected looters, arsonists in Ondo

Hands them over to Police

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Six suspected # EndSARS looters have been arrested by the Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise known as Amotekun Corps.

They were subsequently handed over to the state police command for further interrogation and prosecution.

The suspects include Femi Ibine, Oyewole Olayeye, Omotubora Iyanuoluwa, and Olamiju Sunday.

The Commandant of the security agency in the State, Adetunji Adeleye said in Akure that the arrest of the suspects took place in various parts of the state added that they were arrested with exhibits linking them with looting, arson, and attacks at police stations in the state.

Adeleye said that the suspects allegedly took part in looting, arson, and other crimes during the last #EndSARS protest across the state.

According to him, the suspects were also involved in the burning of police stations.

Adeleye said the suspects have confessed to their roles in various crimes perpetrated when hoodlums hijacked #EndSARS protest in the state.

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include police cardigan, police boots, police riffle, and motorcycle.

According to him “items recovered from the suspects, suggested that the suspects participated in the burning of police stations in the state.

He noted that efforts were on to arrest other looters and arsonists

Also speaking, the Head of Intelligence of the security outfit, Adebayo Ayeni, said that the suspects were arrested through its intelligence-gathering network.

In an interview, one of the suspects, Oyewale Olayele, said he only picked some scraps from the burnt police station and high court with a view to selling them later.

Olayele stated that he was not aware that it was an offense to pick things in troubled areas.

Another suspect Femi Ibine said that the military paraphernalia found in his room by the Amotekun personnel belonged to his late grandmother who was a Colonel in the Nigeria Army.

Vanguard

