ENDSARS: A book provides insight on how to fix Nigeria’s challenges

By Gabriel Olawale

As the nation is battling with security challenges, economic hardships and violent protests, a renowned political economist, development practitioner and governance expert, Dr. Omano Edigheji has offered solution to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation through a book.

The book titled: “Nigeria Democracy Without Development: How to fix it”, is borne out of the author’s desire to proffer practical solutions on how the deficiencies of electoral politics in Nigeria can be overcome and suggest how Nigeria can promote inclusive and sustainable development.

Published by A’Lime Media Limited, the book provides the reader with an incisive account of the factors that explain the development deficits – rising poverty, inequality, unemployment, and the general deteriorating conditions of Nigerians – of democracy in Nigeria. Based on the analysis, Dr. Edigheji proffers solutions on how to save democracy in the country.

According to the author, it’s apparent that not much has changed in development terms since two decades ago when Nigeria became a democratic country with the military handing over the reins of command to an elected civilian leader. He added the #EndSars protests and its effects bear credence to the stunted development that has characterized the nation since democracy.

He said besides the dehumanizing treatment of youths by the now-defunct unit, the protests can be attributed to the pent-up anger over the maladministration, injustice, hunger, and corruption that have marked the democratic dispensation – all of which are the development deficits of democracy since 1999.

In the book, Dr. Edigheji, who currently serves as the Special Adviser on Research and Documentation to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State said that very part of Nigeria is a victim of the poor management of the country by inept political leaders since independence.

The book questions the credibility and legitimacy of the kind of democracy being practised in Nigeria, said that the once-held aspiration that Nigeria would become one of the twenty leading economies by 2020 has become a pipe dream.

Meanwhile,the public presentation of the book will take place on Tuesday 8th December 2020, at Shehu Musa Yar’adua Center, Abuja.The book launch is expected to be attended by a cross-section of political, traditional, religious and business leaders, as well as leading experts in academia and civil society organisations.

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, is Chief Host and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will be the Chairman at the public presentation of this incisive and thought-provoking book.

