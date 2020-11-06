EndSARS: 20 CSOs endorse call for expulsion of Amnesty International from Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

*Accuse agency of attempting to destabilize the country

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-A total of 20 civil society organizations have endorsed the call for the expulsion of Amnesty International from Nigeria,over its unethical role in the aftermath of #EndSARS protests.

The CSOs accused the international rights body of fueling the recent unpleasant outcome of the hijacked #EndSARS protests held across the country, saying its actions were glaringly clear that it wanted to destabilize the country.

Addressing the media at the weekend, the CSOs while noting that Nigeria was a sovereign nation, said: “the role of some organizations masquerading as human rights groups in fuelling the crisis cannot be overemphasized.”

In a prepared text, titled: “Amnesty International Must Leave Nigeria in the National Interest”, and read to newsmen at the event, the 20 CSOs said the “Amnesty International has indicated through their nefarious activities that they indeed mean no good for Nigeria through its constant and aggressive attacks on critical government institutions charged with the responsibility of maintaining law and order and preserving the territorial integrity of the country.”

The text of the briefing was signed by Dr Chris Nwabuaze for Action Against Bad Governance. (AABAG); Barr. Hafiz Olugbenga, representing Global Initiative for Peace and Security (GIPES) and Hajiya Aminu Umar Bida for Mother’s Alert Initiative (MOAI).

Dr Chris Nwabuaze, who read the text on behalf of others, explained that the press conference was “convened in the light of the prevailing circumstances in Nigeria in the aftermath of the EndSARS protest that led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties in parts of Nigeria. ”

The groups said in fulfilment of their mandate to ensuring and encouraging peace initiatives in Nigeria and the African continent as a whole, “we see the recent actions by suspected mobs and hoodlums as an affront to the nascent democracy in Nigeria.

“The role of some organizations masquerading as human rights groups in fuelling the crisis cannot be overemphasized hence this press conference to put the records straight and demand actions to be taken by the relevant authorities towards the preservation of our nascent democracy in Nigeria.

“It is a statement of the fact that Nigeria as a sovereign country is up against some very powerful external forces that are bent on seeing to the disintegration of the country through proxy organizations under various nomenclatures.

“It is our candid opinion the Amnesty International is one of such organizations whose operations in Nigeria has been tailored towards ensuring that peace and tranquillity elude us by systematically fueling conflict and providing support to terrorist and other militants groups in the country.

“Amnesty International has indicated through their nefarious activities that they indeed mean no good for Nigeria through its constant and aggressive attacks on critical government institutions charged with the responsibility of maintaining law and order and preserving the territorial integrity of the country,” they said.

The 20 CSOs said the AI’s action was a confirmation of what “we exposed in our numerous engagements in Nigeria over the years.”

It is indeed a statement of the fact that we have organized town hall meetings, advocacy visits, on the spot assessment tours and other forms of citizens led engagements towards unravelling the true motives of Amnesty International in Nigeria, and our findings have been consistent with the fact that Amnesty International is out on a mission to undermine our democratic journey in Nigeria.

“We consequently wish to inform the generality of Nigerians that the atrocities committed by Amnesty International against Nigeria are numerous and unforgivable due to the severity of their actions and the consequent negative impact it has had on the socio-economic fibre of the Nigerian nation,”they added.

