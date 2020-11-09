End feud so youths can return to schools, TEKAN urges FG, ASUU

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A Christian body in Northern Nigeria, Tarayyar Ekklesioyoyin Kristi A Nijeriya, TEKAN, has pleaded with the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to resolve the issues that led to the strike, to enable students of the various tertiary institutions return to schools as doing so will take the youths out of the streets and reduce the tendencies of their being involved in ungodly act.

TEKAN translated in English language as Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria noted that the recent incidents trailing the #EndSARS protests across cities in the country call for serious attention by well meaning citizens.

Speaking in Jos on Monday on the state of the nation, TEKAN General Secretary, Very Rev. Moses Ebuga also lamented the upsurge in killings and kidnappings of their members in various denomination that make up the TEKAN family and called on the various security agencies and the federal government to ensure their safe release, and subsequent prosecution of the perpetrators of the act.

His words, “Life as we know it in the last seven months has drastically changed in Nigeria from the onset of the Corona virus lockdown. Those months of uncertainty in our personal lives and indeed corporate Nigerian strengthened

our faith in our Redeemer and Lord, Jesus Christ and in humanity. We are concerned, as all well-meaning citizens are, about the events of the last six weeks.

“The unprecedented protests that were carried out by the youths (#ENDSARS PROTEST) in various cities caused anxiety amongst us. This peaceful protest was later hijacked by

hoodlums and later characterized by violence, destruction of lives, attack on places of worship especially churches, individuals and government properties.

As a fellowship we condemn such act in totality.

“The issues as itemized by protesters were on necessity for police reforms, addressing structural violence and the need for good governance. These are all democratic ethos that are globally accepted. This is even more so that there is an eminent danger surrounding arbitrary arrests and extra-judicial killings alleged to be carried out by the Nigerian Police and Army Force through various “special operations units”. These are all seemingly noble points and issues worthy of consideration by all in power especially the executive and legislative arms of government at the States’ and Federal governments’ levels for review and proactive action.

“We will like to plead with the federal government and ASUU, to resolve the issues that lead to the strike, doing this will take the youths out of the streets, thereby reducing the tendencies of being involved in ungodly act… We also recognize government’s responsibility to secure lives and property of its citizens and inhabitants at all times. Recently as a fellowship we are experiencing an upsurge in killings and kidnapping of

our members in various denomination that make up the TEKAN family, this are reflected in Borno, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau state among others, where several members abducted including our clergies are still under captivity.

“We are calling the various security agencies and the federal government to ensure their safe release, and subsequent prosecution of the perpetrators of this evil act.

We therefore call on the Federal and State Governments on the need for justice and equity. These two fundamental principles must be the hallmark of good governance and foundation of our democracy. With the foregoing firmly entrenched in all processes of governance and administration, public confidence on the government which has been waning may be re-awakened.’

