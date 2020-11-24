Emirates offers first ever expanded $500,000 multi-risk insurance travel cover to passengers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Emirates on Monday said its customers can now enjoy the airline’s latest industry-first expanded $ 500, 000 dollars multi-risk insurance travel cover on top of its current COVID-19 cover.

The airline also revealed that the cover is at no additional cost to its customers, and it is provided by AIG Travel. The cover is the first of its kind in the airline and travel insurance industry. It is designed to “provide all Emirates passengers a truly unique offer for stress-free and hassle-free travel”.

According to the airline, this new multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover will automatically apply to all Emirates tickets purchased from December 1, 2020 and extends to Emirates code-share flights operated by partner airlines, as long as the ticket number starts with 176.

Speaking on the initiative, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive said: “Emirates was the first airline to offer complimentary global COVID-19 cover for travelers back in July, and the response from our customers has been tremendously encouraging. We’ve not rested on our laurels and instead continued to look at how we can offer our customers an even better proposition”.

“We’re very pleased to be able to now provide this new multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover, which is another industry first, to all our customers.

“We see a strong appetite for travel around the world, especially heading into the winter holidays as people seek warmer climates and family destinations like Dubai. By launching this new multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover, we aim to give our customers even more confidence in making their travel plans this winter and moving into 2021.”

” Emirates customers will be covered when they fly to any destination, in any class of travel. Highlights of the coverage include:

“Out-of-Country Emergency Medical Expenses & Emergency Medical Evacuation up to $500,000, valid for COVID-19 (contracted during the trip) and other medical emergencies while traveling abroad; trip cancellation up to $7,500 for non-refundable costs if the traveler or a relative (as defined in the policy) is unable to travel because they are diagnosed with COVID-19 before the scheduled trip departure date, or for other named reasons – similar to other comprehensive travel cover products”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

