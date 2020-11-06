Electricity returns in Syria after nationwide outage

Kindly Share This Story:

Electricity supply has been gradually returning in Syria after the government reported a nationwide power outage due to technical problems in the main networks on Friday.

The Ministry of Electricity announced the start of the gradual return of electricity to all provinces after it was cut off due to a malfunction in the electrical network, the state-run SANA news agency reported.

Earlier, the ministry said a malfunction in the electrical network led to a general blackout in Syria.

A source at the ministry said maintenance teams were repairing the malfunction, SANA reported.

A ministry source reached by dpa did not specify what was the reason behind the power outage that gripped all government held areas.

The war torn country has seen frequent outages.

Syria’s power infrastructure has been badly damaged during the almost 10-year war between Syrian government forces loyal to Bashar al-Assad and rebel groups calling for al-Assad’s ouster.(dpa/NAN)

