Eko Disco SCADA tech”ll improve service delivery – FG

By Gabriel Olawale

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commended Eko Electricity Distribution, Eko Disco for the introduction of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, SCADA system project centre to improve service delivery to customers within its network.

Speaking during the commissioning of SCADA-DMS in Lagos, Buhari said that the new technology will help Eko Disco monitor and respond quicker to faults and reduce the outrage durations which would improve the quality of service to customers.

“This SCADA project will assist Eko Disco to meet its set objectives under the recently executed service level agreements with the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN”

Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman acknowledge the Central Bank of Nigeria’s financial support towards the project while assuring his administration commitment towards addressing liquidity challenges which are adversely affecting the power sector’s viability.

“In our effort to address challenges of the critical power infrastructure in the country, the Federal government through the Ministry of Power has inaugurated several projects such as 150MVA 330/132KV Kano; Construction of 132/33KV transmission substation in Kogi State and 132KV Katampe-National Stadium transmission line project and new 330/132/33KV substation in Abuja.”

On his part, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eko Disco, Mr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, said that SCADA which is one of the most advanced technologies in the power distribution industry will help to tackle customers’ complaints, “with this technological feat, we have reaffirmed and entrenched our desire to join the league of world-class utilities and set a benchmark for technology adoption in Nigeria.

“SCADA will help our operators in taking appropriate action for restoration, monitoring and analysis of network operation. It will also improve operational efficiency, revenue generation and reduction of our ATC& C losses.”

Fadeyibi disclosed that the strategic achievement by Eko Disco proves that FG’s power sector privatization programme is a laudable decision as it is transforming the sector and the Nigerian electricity supply industry.

