Ekiti govt recruits 600 people into its workforce

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State government on Thursday disclosed that no fewer than 600 people have been recruited into its workforce.

Giving the break down at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, the Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Mr Akin Omole said that 138 were recruited into the civil service, while 58 for appointment into the State Board for Technical and Vocational Education.

According to him, 400 new teachers were, in addition, recruited by the State Government into public secondary schools in the State.

Reacting to the insinuation by an online medium that the recruitment exercise in the State was a charade, Omole said that 200 others were converted from the non-teaching as well as inter-service transfer from the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) and Local Government to the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

He added that in spite of the initial hiccups in the recruitment process caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 and the attendant lockdown as well as the effects of the ‘#ENDSARS’ protest which disrupted virtually all aspect of daily life for the greater part of the year, the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) has commenced verification of results of successful candidates which is a prelude to the distribution of their letters of appointment while the Office of Establishment is also set to release the results of junior applicants into the Civil Service.

Omole described the report of the online medium as rash, unethical and capable of causing disaffection, stressing that it was grossly inaccurate and should be totally disregarded.

The Commissioner said that the State Government should actually be commended for its efforts in spite of the global pandemic that practically shut down the entire system and the effects of the ‘#ENDSARS’ protests that followed.

He stressed that the recruitment exercise was almost concluded before the outbreak of the Coronavirus, adding that very little could, however, be done until after the lockdown.

Omole also said that the appointments were strictly based on merit in accordance with world best practice irrespective of background, gender and religion.

