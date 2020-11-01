Ehizogie Ogbebor gifts staff brand new super car

Kindly Share This Story:

The 35 Year old Billionaire CEO of Sayaveth Interiors and Hotels, Ehizogie Ogbebor today upheld her belief in rewarding diligence and dedication as she gifted her long serving PA and Accountant Bella a brand new Mercedes Benz.

The surprise presentation that the video has taken over all over social media especially on Instagram as people are talking about to the extent that one of Ehi followers on Instagram said “Let’s make this woman our President”.

This is coming some months after the young CEO Ehi as she’s popularly called, unveiled her million dollar exotic home. The opening saw the presence of celebrities like Naira Marley, Cubana Chief Preist, E-Money, Obi Cubana to mention but a few.

Kindly Share This Story: