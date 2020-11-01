Breaking News
Translate

Ehizogie Ogbebor gifts staff brand new super car

On 12:17 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Image may contain: Samantha Mamus Johnson

The 35 Year old Billionaire CEO of Sayaveth Interiors and Hotels, Ehizogie Ogbebor today upheld her belief in rewarding diligence and dedication as she gifted her long serving PA and Accountant Bella a brand new Mercedes Benz.

The surprise presentation that the video has taken over all over social media especially on Instagram as people are talking about to the extent that one of Ehi followers on Instagram said “Let’s make this woman our President”.

Image may contain: 1 person, car and outdoor, text that says 'ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel 1/2 ดดยอด Liked by queen_jenniffer and 12,712 others ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel For all u do... you deserve off course you are my PA/ ACCOUNTANT ...U NEED YOUR OWN CAR ..U CAN GIVE BELLA MILLIONS N SHE WOULD ACCOUNT FOR EVERY PENNY.. AND MOST ESPECIALLY THANKS FOR TAKING CARE OF MY KIDS DURING THE RIOT IN MY ABSENCE @bellaa_cutiee_'

This is coming some months after the young CEO Ehi as she’s popularly called, unveiled her million dollar exotic home. The opening saw the presence of celebrities like Naira Marley, Cubana Chief Preist, E-Money, Obi Cubana to mention but a few.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!