Breaking News
Translate

EFCC confirms invitation of former FIRS Chairman, Babatunde Fowler

On 5:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the invitation of Mr Babatunde Fowler, former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for questioning.

“He was invited by the Commission and responded today,” EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, told journalists  on Monday via SMS.

READ ALSO:PIB: Minister to revoke licenses of oil firms over neglect of host communities

When asked for details of the investigation, he told journalists they were not yet available.

Reports said the former FIRS boss was undergoing interrogation at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja over alleged fraud while in office.

President Muhammadu Buhari had replaced Fowler as FIRS chairman in December 2019 at the end of his first term in office.

Fowler before his appointment as FIRS boss had served as Chairman of the Lagos State Inland Revenue Service.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!