EFCC confirms invitation of former FIRS Chairman, Babatunde Fowler

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the invitation of Mr Babatunde Fowler, former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for questioning.

“He was invited by the Commission and responded today,” EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, told journalists on Monday via SMS.

When asked for details of the investigation, he told journalists they were not yet available.

Reports said the former FIRS boss was undergoing interrogation at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja over alleged fraud while in office.

President Muhammadu Buhari had replaced Fowler as FIRS chairman in December 2019 at the end of his first term in office.

Fowler before his appointment as FIRS boss had served as Chairman of the Lagos State Inland Revenue Service.

Vanguard

