EFCC: CCB probes Magu’s assets, summons him for questioning Nov 17

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

It is more trouble for the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as he has been summoned to appear before the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, on November 17, with documents of all his landed properties.

The CCB, in a letter that was signed by its Director of Intelligence, Investigation & Monitoring, Gwimi S. P, equally directed Magu to produce acknowledgement slips of all the asset declarations he made since he joined public service.

It stressed that all the requested documents must be the Certified True Copies, CTC.

Other documents the ousted EFCC boss was ordered to make available to the Bureau, included copies of his Appointment Letter, Acceptance, Records of Service and Pay Slips from January to May, 2020.

The CCB, in the invitation letter dated November 2, a copy of which was sighted by Vanguard on Friday, stressed that Magu should provide documents pertaining to both his developed and undeveloped landed properties.

The Bureau said it has launched investigation into a case of alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, brought against Magu.

The letter, read: “The Bureau is investigating a case of alleged breach of Code of Conduct for Public Officer against Mr. Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, the former Acting Chairman, Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“In view of the foregoing, you are invited for an interview scheduled an follows: Date: Tuesday 17 November, 2020. Times 11am Prompt.

“Venue: CCB Interview Room, 5 Floor, Annex 3, Federal Secretariat Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama Abuja.

“You are expected to come along with the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the following:

“Acknowledgement slips of all your Assets Declaration to Code of Conduct Bureau since you joined public service.

READ ALSO:

“Copies of your Appointment Letter, Acceptance, Records of Service and Pay Slips from Jaruary to May, 2020

“All documants of your landed properties, both developed and undeveloped.

“The invitation is made pursuant to the mandate and power of the Bureau as enshrined in the 3 Schedule, Part 1, Parograph 3 (e) to the 1999 Constituton of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended; Section 137 (a) and (b) and 138 (a) and (b) of Penal Code Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990 and Section 104 of evidence Act 2011.

“Treat as urgent please”.

CCB’s summon came about four months after Magu was suspended from office by President Muhammadu Buhari following corruption allegations that were levelled against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN.

Magu had since appeared before a Presidential Judicial Commission of Inquiry headed by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Isa Ayo Salami, to answer to allegations against him.

Some of the allegations against Magu bordered on abuse of office and mismanagement of Federal Government Recovered Assets and Finances from May 2015 to May 2020.

He was among other things, accused by the AGF of “not acting in the overall best interest of the country”.

Malami insisted that in the EFCC under Magu, there was “mismanagement and lack of transparency in managing recovered assets; diversion of recovered assets for personal enrichment”.

He further accused Magu of “neglecting to Investigate the P&ID case as directed by the President;

“Flagrant disobedience to directives and to Court Orders due to the following; Final Report Of The Presidential Committee on Audit Of Recovered Assets (PCARA): Mismanagement and lack of transparency in managing recovered assets”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

