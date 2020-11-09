Education is our priority in my family – MC Chaz

Kindly Share This Story:

MC Chaz, a Nigerian-born US-based Chiaz Ogbu, a pharmacist-turned-master of ceremonies has emphasized the great importance of education, especially in his family.

As emcee, Chaz (as he is popularly known), a native of Ubaha-Akpulu in Ideato North LGA, Imo State, Southeast Nigeria, is as good as they come.

In an encounter with Vanguard news, he says, “I come from a family of four, the youngest of two boys and two girls. I grew up in Nigeria and studied Microbiology at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, but I moved to the United States some 15 years ago, where I obtained another degree from the University of Maryland and I worked in the pharmaceutical industry for nine years,” he outlined.

Speaking further, MC Chaz, explained how his family had prepared him for life through education: “Ours is a very educated background. Our parents did not take education lightly; it was no joke in our home. You could choose to be a musician but my parents insisted you must be educated first.”

He adds: “Childhood was fantastic for me. I wasn’t the child that had all the toys in the world. My mom didn’t believe in them. My father got me bikes and toys, but we had to study as that gave better satisfaction to our parents.”

Gradually, MC Chaz has grown to become one of the most celebrated African Masters of Ceremony in diaspora.

“I believe I was born with hosting events. Not to toot my horn but, if you were to count the best 20 African MC’s in the diaspora, I’ll be one. I knew one day my turn will arrive and it would last a very long time. I have hosted almost 500 weddings in the last 10 years. It’s been an amazing journey. I have two people in the world I look up to; Steve Harvey & Trevor Noah,” he hinted.

Vanguard

