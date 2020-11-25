Edo Rep empowers youths, Women with skills, cash, tricycles, motorbikes, yam seedlings

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

The Deputy Majority Leader and member representing Akoko-Edo Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Comrade Peter Akpatason has given out several empowerment tools worth millions of naira to his constituents.

The major beneficiaries of the largesse are women, youths, and farmers in his constituency.

Akpatason who rolled out the massive empowerment tools during the flagging off of an empowerment programme in the Akoko-Edo local government area on Friday also displayed items including 45 tricycles (keke NAPEP), 65 motorcycles, and a truckload of yam seedlings.

Besides, Akpatason inspected, commissioned, and flagged off several other projects such as roads, bridges, boreholes, maternity health centre, and Akoko-Edo traditional council halls.

In addition, the lawmaker is billed to empower 200 women and youths who had received training in agro production and export with the sum of N300,000 each to enable them to become agriprenuers.

Akpatason during the event urged the beneficiaries to judiciously make use of the cash and empowerment tools given to them.

According to him, “the reason for the empowerment programme is to reduce the rate of unemployment among women and youths.

In another development, Hon. Peter Akpatason has received commendations for the remarkable achievements he has recorded in the last few years.

The commendation came from Akoko-Edo Traditional Rulers, community leaders, and beneficiaries of his empowerment program.

The chairman of Akoko-Edo traditional council and Odafe of Ewan community, HRH Oba Peter .O. Okarah, on behalf of other Highnesses, appreciated Comrade Akpatason for the successful completion of the Akoko-Edo Traditional Rulers Council Hall which he described as an edifice.

Excited Oba Okarah noted that “Hon. Akpatason has done other marvellous projects in Akoko Edo even as a lawmaker.”

This, he appealed to other well-meaning sons and daughters of the local government area to emulate the humanitarian gesture of the lawmaker.

The Imah IV of Somorica, HRH Oba Alhaji Sule Idiaye, who corroborated the views of the chairman of Akoko-Edo Traditional Council said Hon Akpatason has won the heart of all.

In his response, Hon. Peter Akpatason explained that the construction of the town hall was an opportunity to honour and promote the traditional institution.

“I have great respect for our traditional Rulers and our culture. And I will always do everything to promote our normal and values,” he assured.

The lawmaker also promised to furnish the town hall and provide a functional borehole for the locals.

Speaking to Newsmen, he appreciated the level of work done and promised to complete the project, before the end of the year.

After which, he moved to the commissioning of Maternity Health Center in Aiyetoro Community, Uneme Akoko Edo local government area.

Hon. Akpatason inspected the projects and facilities in place and confirmed they are in perfect condition for use.

After inspection, the building was officially commissioned for the use of the rulers and people of Akoko Edo by the chairman Akoko Edo Traditional Council, HRH Oba Peter .O. Okarah.

Vanguard News Nigeria

