Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

AS part of the recovery process and building public confidence after the #EndSARS protests and the near breakdown of law and order, the police in Edo Wednesday paraded 18 persons who escaped from the two correctional centres in Benin City, 14 suspected armed robbers and 16 suspected cultists who have been part of the killings across Benin City.

Addressing journalists at the state command of the police headquarters, Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo said most of the escapee prisoners were re-arrested while committing other crimes, while two were re-arrested in Ondo state and another in Lagos State.

He said some of the suspected robbers were among the robbery gangs that have been terrorizing residents in Benin City.

He said despite the outcome of the #EndSARS protests that led to the destruction of several police stations and cart away arms and ammunition, “we are not folding our arms and watch the hoodlums have a field day. Our main concern now is geared towards re-arresting the escapees and recovering the looted and other illicit arms and ammunition in circulation.

“To this end, the police and other security agencies in conjunction with the State Government put machineries in place to checkmate the activities of these rampaging hoodlums, which have yielded some positive results.”

READ ALSO:

He said among the suspects, were those who went destroyed the Oba Market police station and carted away its arms and ammunition.

Kokumo said the exhibits recovered were two AK 47 rifles; four locally made guns, one Toyota Yaris Saloon car with Reg No. UBJ-447-SZ, one Toyota Highlander SUV Reg. No. DGE-524-AH and 21 live cartridges

He assured of adequate security during the Yuletide saying “as we approach the yuletide season, the Police will not rest on its oars until all the arms and ammunition carted away by the hoodlums are recovered and escapees are equally rearrested. The criminal elements themselves will not know peace.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: