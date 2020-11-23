Edo Judicial Panel of Inquiry summons retired police officer over death of UNIBEN student

Kindly Share This Story:

A Chief Superintendent of Police, Mrs. Carol Afegbai (rtd), has been summoned by the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to appear before it on 26, November 2020 over the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting of one Mr. Ibrahim Momodu by the police on May 27, 2013 in Benin.

The family of the deceased is presently demanding compensation of N50 million, the arrest and prosecution of all police officers who were on duty and present during the shooting for complicity in the murder among others.

In a petition by the family lawyer, Mr Jefferson Uwoghiren dated October 27, 2020, he said that the deceased was allegedly killed by Corporal Amadin Idahosa on the order of Mrs Afegbai who was the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Ogida Police Station.

The petition, titled “Extra-Judicial Killing of Mr Ibrahim Momodu: Urgent Request to Invite, Investigate and Prosecute one Mrs Carol Afegbai, a Chief Superintendent of Police and others at large for complicity and conspiracy to Murder, Obstruction of Justice and Conducts Prejudicial to Public Peace” is now before the Chairman, Edo State Judicial Panel,#EndSARS, Government House, Benin.

Uwoghiren recalled that on the fateful day, Momodu was shot on the order of the DPO without provocation, legal justification, illegally for being an armed robber and was subsequently buried in a shallow grave in a desperate attempt at covering up the deed in a public cemetery in Benin.

And yesterday’s sitting, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (rtd), resolved to summon Mrs. Afegbai because of her belief that the ex-policewoman was likely going to give material evidence on her behalf and will not come voluntarily.

Mrs Ehigiamusoe ordered: “It is appearing to me that you are likely going to give material evidence therein on your behalf and will not do so voluntarily.

“You are therefore summoned to appear the Edo Panel on November 26, 2020, to testify on you know in the suit matter and also produce evidence where necessary.”

