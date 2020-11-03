Breaking News
Edo government reviews curfew to span 10pm and 6am

On 2:26 pmIn Newsby
By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Edo State Government has adjusted the curfew time in the state to span between 10 pm and 6 am daily, effective from November 3, 2020.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, on Monday in Benin.

He said, “The state government has further reviewed the curfew time in the state to commence from 10 pm to 6 am daily, as against 6 pm to 6 am.

“The adjustment will be effective from Tuesday, November 3, 2020.”

He reiterated that the government was fully committed to the security of lives and property and is working with security agencies to ensure peace and order is fully restored in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

