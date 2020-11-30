Edo government begins screening, revalidation exercise for LGA pensioners

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Edo State Government has announced the commencement of the revalidation exercise for pensioners in the 18 Local Governments Areas of the state, in furtherance of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners in the state.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary/Chairman Edo State Pensions Bureau, Mr I.D.S. Juwobor, said the exercise will hold across the three Senatorial Zones of Edo State from Wednesday, 2nd December to Saturday, 12th December 2020.

The process is assured to be hassle-free and seamless as pensioners will be required to do biometric thumbprint verification and cleared in less than two minutes.

According to Juwobor, the exercise tagged “AM ALIVE” Screening/Revalidation Exercise for State Pensioners offers an option for Skype verification for pensioners who are resident outside the country.

The Pensions Bureau chair further noted that “it is important to add that pensioners and officials at the venue of the exercise are required to put on face masks, keep social distance and adhere to other COVID-19 regulations.”

The statement reads: “It is hereby announced that the Edo State Pensions Bureau in collaboration with the Information communication Technology Agency will conduct “AM ALIVE” Screening/Revalidation Exercise for State Pensioners.

“The exercise is scheduled to hold across the three Senatorial Zones of Edo State from Wednesday, 2nd December to Saturday, 12th December, 2020.

“The Schedule Dates and Time for the Screening are as follow: (i) Edo South-Wednesday 2nd to Friday 4th December 2020 – 8.00am -4.00 pm

“(ii) Edo North-Monday 7th to Wednesday 9th December, 2020-8.00am-4.00 pm

“(iii) Edo Central – Thursday 10th to Saturday 12th December, 2020-8.00am-4.00 am.

“The venues for the screening of pensioners are the Councils Hall of the various Local Government Councils while the venue for pensioners in Oredo is the Imaguero College Hall, Sapele Road, Benin City.

“All pensioners are required to come with their letters of Approval to Retire from Service and the pensioner’s Biometric Verification Slip.”

Juwobor further noted: “Pensioners who are resident outside the Country may wish to be screened via Skype.

