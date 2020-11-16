ECOWAS parliament calls for investment in agriculture, healthcare to tackle food crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The ECOWAS parliament wants member states to increased their investment stakes in agriculture and health to arrest the worsening food crisis in the bloc following the pandemic.

The speaker of the Parliament, Sidie Mohammed Tunis, said this in his closing remarks at the Delocalized Meeting of the ECOWAS Parliament on agricultural production, food security and the fight against Covid-19, which ended this weekend in Bissau, Guinea Bissau.

The meeting was organized by of the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Environment, Water Recourses and Sustainable Development/Industry and Private Sector/Health/Energy and Mines/ Social Affairs, Gender, and Women Empowerment, with the theme “Agricultural Production and Food Security in the ECOWAS Region under Covid-19 Pandemic.”

The Speaker, who observed that the region may face many challenges in implementing the commitments made as some of the member countries are in severe economic crisis while some are still focused on tackling other pressing challenges, said “nevertheless, with a concerted efforts, we can succeed in our battle against declining food supply and demand, malnutrition, decreased immunity, as well as exposure to COVID-19 and other diseases.” He added that a strong declaration, with strong political support, could save the lives of millions of our people.

The pandemic made larger economic impacts on the region with the United Nations estimating that well over 40 million people across West Africa could face desperate food shortages in the coming months.

According to the Food and Agricultural Organization, (FAO) about 208.1 million people in West Africa are experiencing moderately to severe food insecurity adding that the pandemic could push an additional 9 million people into chronic hunger by the end of 2020.

Prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, food security was a serious concern throughout sub Saharan Africa and the resultant chromic food crisis was driven by a variety of factors including economic shocks, climate change and conflicts which have led to food scarcity.

The pandemic has however, compounded the crisis as the border closures, lockdowns and curfews intended to slow the spread of the disease have disrupted supply chains.

Experts have said it would require the collaboration of multilateral agencies and other stakeholders to find new and innovative strategies to tackle the negative impacts of the pandemic in the region.

Tunis, however, expressed hope that the regional legislature is prepared to follow up on the recommendations emanating from the discussions made in Bissau to address these challenges. He also pledged the support of the Parliament to the ECOWAS Commission and other Institutions in ways that will guarantee essential healthcare services, facilitate cross border activities, as well as the allocation of resources to fund efforts that are geared towards food security and agricultural development across the region.

The Sierra Leonean, who thanked the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Embalo, and lawmakers from the country for their hospitality, appealed to all the regional parliamentarians to remain committed and work towards making the region healthy to attain its full potentials in food security.

“I also hope that we will work actively to ensure that the outcome document from this meeting, which emphasizes essential healthcare services and food security as key areas for accelerated action, will be implemented to the latter.

“I can assure you that I am committed to paying additional attention on healthcare during my tenure as Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament. I pledge to rally an unprecedented political commitment for investment in healthcare, aimed at changing the lives of millions of our people. It’s time to make it happen, and we can. I believe it will happen,” he said.

Some of the recommendations from the Bissau meeting include; lifting of restrictions that hamper economic activities in the countries such as opening of all markets and business enterprises, opening up closed borders and allowing movement of persons, goods and services across borders, opening up all schools and learning institutions and lifting all curfews and quarantine.

The parliamentarians also recommended investment in small scale businesses affected by the pandemic adding that adequate attention and investments be made in the prevention, control and treatment of other diseases like malaria, lassa fever, cholera and diarrhea.

