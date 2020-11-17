Ebonyi residents, motorists decry hike in fuel pump price

Kindly Share This Story:

Some residents in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital have expressed worry over the recent increase in the pump price of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS).

The residents urged the Federal government to reduce it to ameliorate the suffering of the poor masses.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Monday that the increase was worrisome as it affected prices of every other commodities in the market.

NAN correspondent, who visited some filling stations, reports that fuel is sold between N170 and N179 per litre in Abakaliki.

Mr Amos Nwafor, a tricycle operator, said the hike in the petroleum product was absurd and untimely, especially now that people were trying to overcome the hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are pleading with the federal government, especially the National Assembly to rethink in order to reduce the hardship.

“I am feeling like dying because I cannot save kobo any more. The expenses have doubled. You buy fuel at a high cost, you service your tricycle at a high cost, and in the end no saving.

“I have not even talked about the money spent on food and other items. It is not easy. The government should reduce the pump price to at least N100,” Nwafor advised.

Mr Kelechi John, a commercial bus driver said the hike was doing more harm than good on the poor masses adding that it had affected his gain of N7, 000 daily.

Mr Christopher Okorie, a parent, said the recent increase in the pump price of fuel was ill-advised by politicians.

“It is ill-advised because the nation is just coming out of a period of lockdown occasion by coronavirus and EndSars protest.

“We want the federal government to reduce the cost of fuel. The electricity tariff just increased by over 200 per cent as well as the Value Added Tax (VAT) among others,” he said.

Mrs Anthonia Ugwu, a businesswoman, expressed fear that the increase would affect transport fares, especially during the Yuletide.

NAN reports that the Petroleum Products Marketing Company on Saturday announced an increase in ex-depot price of PMS sold at their various depots to N155.17 per litre from N147.67.

NAN reports that marketers will be dispensing the product to motorists at between N165 and N173 per litre.

