Ebonyi PDP suspends former Governor Sam Egwu, 23 others over alleged anti-party activity

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday suspended former Governor Sam Egwu, all the Ebonyi PDP National Assembly members, and others over their alleged involvement in anti-party activity.

The suspension of the 24 members was part of the resolution reached by the State Working Committee, SWC, on 13th November, 2020 and made available to Vanguard yesterday in Abakaliki.

According to the statement signed by the State Chairman and Secretary of the Party, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi and Chief Simon Anyigor, respectively, the affected members of the Party are required to appear before the Party’s Disciplinary Committee to defend themselves.

The statement read in part: “In the resolution of the SWC of 13th November, 2020, they were suspended from the party for anti-party activity.

“They were accused to planning to destabilize the party by constituting a parallel list of executives, evidence of which have been obtained.

“They are therefore required to appear before the Party’s Disciplinary Committee to defend themselves in the allegation on Friday, 20th November, 2020. Failure to comply with this directive attracts outright explusion from the party.

“Please, accord the necessary action.”

Those suspended include: Senator Michael Ama Nnachi, Senator Obinna Ogba, Hon. Chukwuma Nwazunku, Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga, Hon. Hon. Livinus Makwe, Hon. Chris Usulor, Hon. Victor Aleke among others.

