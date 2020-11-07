Breaking News
Eberechi Eze opens Palace account in Leeds thumping

Eberechi Eze
Crystal Palace’s English midfielder Eberechi Eze (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Leeds United at Selhurst Park in south London on November 7, 2020. (Photo by Naomi Baker / POOL / AFP)

By Emmanuel Okogba

Eberechi Eze scored a stunning freekick as Crystal Palace ran out 4-1 victors over Leeds United in a Premier League week 8 fixture.

Eze who joined from Queens Park Rangers just before the season began had cameo appearances at the beginning but is gradually playing himself into Roy Hodgson’s regular first eleven.

The goal is Eze’s first for the Premier League side even as he continues to replicate the stellar form that drew admiration from fans and commentators.


The 22-year-old took advantage of a foul just outside Leeds 18-yard box in the 22nd minute to put the ball beyond Illan Meslier in goal for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The win takes Palace to 6th on the table with 13 points from eight matches while Leeds drop further to 14th as a poor run of results continues.

