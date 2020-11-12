Dr Baba Adam congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden

Kindly Share This Story:

Says US-Nigeria relation will be stronger under Biden

Dr Baba Adam, a former US leader of Pro National Conference Organisations, PRONACO has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his resounding victory.

He said the election of the former Vice President will usher in very robust US-Nigeria relations with technology and Nigeria’s growing youthful population key factors.

Dr Adam who was part of the first high-level 2020 Biden-Harris campaign meeting on US-Africa Priorities praised Joe Biden for picking a woman of colour, Kamala Harris as his Vice President.

“On behalf of all of us, we are hereby sending you our hearty congratulations on winning the 2020 US Presidential Elections.

“We thank you for selecting VP-Elect Harris as your running mate, that made history by being elected as the first African-American-South Asian and first woman elected as the VP of USA.

He added that “Over the years the USA has risen to many Sputnik moment-like challenges and the nation emerged stronger and prosperous. Thus we are very confident that the Biden Administration will quickly find solutions to many issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a great honour and privilege for your campaign to invite me to participate in the first high-level 2020 Biden-Harris campaign meeting on US-Africa Priorities on July 28, 2020.

“In addition to the very highly successful Nigerian-American Diaspora community in the USA, the demographic, economic, political, and security trends in Africa, specifically Nigeria are vital to U.S. national interests.

Dr Adam then explained the possibilities that lie in a partnership with Nigeria. “Nigerian population today and the next half a century will be very youthful, and growingly urban, and with initiative such as the AfFCTA, Nigeria will be the powerhouse of the African continent that will be home to over one billion people and a GDP of nearly $4 trillion making it the fifth largest economy in the world.

He noted that President-elect Joe Biden has been a supporter of Africa starting from his time in the US senate.

“You have been a very good friend of Africa and you very strongly stood by the African people during the dark days of Apartheid.”

