DPR postpones launch of downstream monitoring remote systems

By Michael Eboh

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Thursday, said it has postponed the launch of its Downstream Remote Monitoring Systems, DRMS, which was originally scheduled to take place in Abuja on 1st December 2020.

In a statement in Abuja, Head, Public Affairs of the DPR, Mr. Paul Osu, said the postponement was due to circumstances beyond the control of the management of the agency, noting, however, that a new date for the launch would be announced soon.

The DRMS, the DPR had stated, was part of plans to automate and commence remote monitoring, registration and accreditation of petroleum products depots and retail outlets and the entire downstream oil and gas industry.

Osu had explained that the DRMS is a web-based solution designed to provide intelligent regulatory and inventory management system for petroleum products supply and distribution from depot to retail outlets.

He added that the system was also designed as a regulatory tool to monitor retail outlets and depot activities.

He said: “Other features of the application includes retail outlets accreditation and re-registration, nationwide automated product inventory management, retail outlets coordinate recording for mapping purposes and transactions management and report generation of dealers nationwide.

“The establishment of DRMS is another strategic initiative of DPR to continue to create opportunities and enable business in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.”

