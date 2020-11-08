Breaking News
Translate

DPR boss, Sarki, becomes NSChE fellow

On 2:29 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

DPR goes hard on illegal gas operators in Kogi, seals off 15 outletsBy Michael Eboh

The Director of Petroleum Resources,  Sarki Auwalu has been elected as a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE) at the 2020 virtual conference of the society which took place on Saturday.

In a statement in Abuja, Head, Public Affairs of the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Mr. Paul Osu, quoted the NSChE as saying that the award was in recognition of a  thoroughbred professional who has continued to be a game changer in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He said: “Sarki attended the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria where he bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. He proceeded to Bayero University, Kano (BUK) where he earned a Post Graduate Degree In  Management.

READ ALSO: Protecting the nation’s vital institutions

“His quest for knowledge took him further to Norway and USA where he acquired Diploma Certificates in risk assessment  and Petroleum policy and management at PETRAD and offshore technology from Petroskills respectively.

“He has continued to shift the paradigm in the oil and gas industry regulatory space by developing initiatives and putting in place strategies that has now refocused DPR as a  business enabler and opportunity house for investors and stakeholders.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!