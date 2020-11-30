DottsMediaHouse awarded young digital marketing agency of the year 2020 at the Brandcom awards

Kindly Share This Story:

A leading digital marketing agency based in Lagos Nigeria, has been announced as the 2020 winner of Young Digital Marketing Agency of The Year at the prestigious Brandcom Awards.

In its 2nd edition, The award was presented to the DottsMediaHouse Teamat the event ceremony that took place atD’PODIUM LAGOS on Friday November 27th 2020. The award recognizes DottsMediaHouse’s creative excellence through numerous successful digital campaigns & activations executed on behalf of different global brands.

Foremost Brand & Marketing Magazine – Brand Communicator (Organisers of the prestigious Brandcom Awards) in its congratulatory message to Dotts Media House stated that “The award is the highest honour reserved for Young Digital Marketing Agency who excelled in upholding the highest professional standard and immense contributions to the digital industry” They further confirmed that “Amongst all other agencies, Dotts Media House stood head above shoulders in the digital marketing sector across Nigeria”

On the same night, Founder & CEO of Dotts Media House – TiwalolaOlanubi Jnr was also awarded “THE YOUNG CEO OF THE YEAR (DIGITAL MARKETING). Amongst all other CEO’S/MD in the category, TIWALOLA OLANUBI JNR was said to have stood head above shoulders in the crowd. In his acceptance speech, Tiwalola said it felt fulfilling to be recognized &awarded and expressed gratitude for his whole team who constantly deliver awesome work.

Some other award recipients of the evening were – Multichoice/ Herbert Wigwe/ Pepsi Nigeria / Stanbic IBTC / Hayat Kimya / Steve Babaekoetc

The Chief Organiser, Joshua Ajayi (Founder of Brand Communication) described The annual awards as a celebration of the exploits and achievements of brands, agencies and notable players making remarkable impacts in the brands and marketing industry.

